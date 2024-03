Boy, 13, charged in West Side armed robbery

A 13-year-old boy was charged in connection with an armed robbery last January in Chicago's East Garfield Park neighborhood.

The boy was allegedly part of a group who robbed a 57-year-old man at gunpoint on Jan. 3 in the 500 block of North Monticello Avenue, according to police.

The boy, who has not been identified due to his age, was arrested Monday and charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.