Boy, 13, charged with carjacking woman at Chicago gas station

A 13-year-old boy was arrested one month after allegedly carjacking a woman at a gas station on Chicago's South Side.

Police say the crime occurred on Feb. 7, 2023, in the 6400 block of W. Archer Ave. in the city's Garfield Ridge neighborhood.

The 13-year-old was identified as one of the offenders who took a vehicle by force from a 34-year-old woman, police said.

The teenager was taken into custody on March 8 in the 6400 block of S. Kedzie Ave. in Chicago Lawn. He's been charged with one felony count of vehicular hijacking and one citation for possessing a replica firearm/pellet gun.

It is not known when the 13-year-old is due in court.

No further information was immediately available.