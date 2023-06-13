Boy, 13, charged with robbing woman on CTA train

A teenage boy was charged with robbing a CTA rider last month on Chicago's West Side.

The 13-year-old is accused of being part of group who robbed a 32-year-old woman who was riding a Green Line train on May 30 near the Laramie station, police said.

The teen was arrested Monday in the 5100 block of South Kedzie Avenue, police said.

He was charged with one felony count of robbery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information was immediately available.