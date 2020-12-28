Boy, 13, killed in weekend shooting on SW Side

A 13-year-old boy was fatally shot Sunday in Vittum Park on the Southwest Side.

He was identified as Xavier Quiroz by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The boy was standing in the 5500 block of South Archer Avenue about 9 a.m., when he was shot multiple times, Chicago police said.

The teen was brought to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with gunshot wounds to his back and shoulder, police said. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Police initially said the victim was between 17 and 20 years old.

Area One detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.