Boy, 13, missing from Chicago's North Side
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was reported missing Tuesday from Hermosa on the North Side.
Sebastian Pettit was last seen on July 24 carrying a green Adidas duffel bag in the 200 block of North Kilbourn Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police.
He is known to frequent nearby parks and play basketball, police said.
Alvarez was described as a 5-foot-6, 110-pound Hispanic boy with a light complexion, brown eyes and brown hair, police said. He was last seen wearing a black jacket with gold "Nike" lettering, khaki pants, black Timberland boots and glasses.
Anyone with information on Pettit’s whereabouts is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.