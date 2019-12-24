Boy, 13, missing from Goose Island

article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing from Goose Island.

Juwan Edwards was last seen about 8:15 a.m. Dec. 18. and is missing from the 900 block of North Crosby Street, Chicago police said.

His grandmother told detectives he has ADHD, police said.

He is 5-foot-2, 135 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, police said. It is not known what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.