Boy, 13, shot and critically injured in Joliet, police say

A 13-year-old boy was shot and injured inside a home in southwest suburban Joliet on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Officers responded a little before 5 p.m. to a home in the 400 block of Market Street for a report of a person shot, according to the Joliet Police Department.

Officers found the 13-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to his left shoulder.

The boy was taken by paramedics to Saint Joseph Medical Center in critical condition before being airlifted to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood for more treatment, police said.

Officers searched the area and investigators believe the shooting happened inside the home.

The exact circumstances of the shooting were under investigation.

No arrests had been made as of Monday night.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Joliet Police Department’s Investigations Division at 815-724-3020.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous is asked to contact Will County Crime Stoppers at 800-323-6734 or submit a tip online at crimestoppersofwillcounty.org.