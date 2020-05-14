Boy, 13, shot inside Washington Park home

article

A 13-year-old boy was struck by a stray bullet that flew into a Washington Park home early Thursday.

The boy was indoors about 1:35 a.m. when gunfire erupted outside, sending at least one bullet into the home on South Calumet Avenue, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the thigh and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.