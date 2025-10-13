Boy, 13, shot near Chicago gas station

The Brief A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night in Englewood. Police said someone in a gray SUV opened fire as he walked near a gas station on West 59th Street. The boy was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in good condition, and no arrests have been made.



A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night while walking near a gas station in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The boy was in the 800 block of West 59th Street around 9:19 p.m. when a gray SUV with four people inside pulled up and someone started shooting, according to police.

The boy was hit in the left leg and grazed on the right leg.

A relative took him to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made and Area One detectives are investigating.