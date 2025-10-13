Boy, 13, shot near Chicago gas station
CHICAGO - A 13-year-old boy was shot Sunday night while walking near a gas station in the Englewood neighborhood.
What we know:
The boy was in the 800 block of West 59th Street around 9:19 p.m. when a gray SUV with four people inside pulled up and someone started shooting, according to police.
The boy was hit in the left leg and grazed on the right leg.
A relative took him to St. Bernard Hospital where he was listed in good condition. No arrests have been made and Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.