Boy, 13, stabbed in fight at West Pullman charter school

A 13-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times by another child Wednesday at an elementary school in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The boy was involved in an argument with a 12-year-old boy about 1:05 p.m. in the stairwell of a school in the 11800 block of South Indiana Avenue, according to Chicago police. Chicago Collegiate Charter School, 11816 S. Indiana Ave., is the only school on that block.

The argument turned physical when the younger boy pulled out a pair of scissors and stabbed the older boy twice in the face and once in his left leg, police said. He was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was stabilized.

The 12-year-old was taken into custody “without further incident,” police said. Charges are pending.

A representative for Chicago Collegiate declined to comment on the incident Wednesday afternoon.

Area South detectives are investigating.