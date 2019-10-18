Boy, 14, among 10 wounded in shootings Friday across Chicago

article

At least 10 people, including a 14-year-old boy, have been wounded in gun violence Friday across Chicago.

The latest shooting wounded a 40-year-old woman in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

She was standing in front of a residence about 11:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of North Lawndale Avenue when a male she knew from the neighborhood shot her from an alley, Chicago police said. They had gotten into an argument about two hours earlier.

The woman was grazed in the abdomen, and her condition was stabilized at Stroger Hospital, police said.

Minutes before, a 45-year-old man was shot in Bronzeville on the South Side.

He was getting out of his vehicle about 11:26 p.m. and was walking in the 4700 block of South King Drive when he heard gunfire and realized he was shot in both legs, police said.

The man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where his condition was stabilized.

Another shooting hours earlier left a man wounded in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The 27-year-old was standing on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the first block of East 120th Street when someone approached him and fired shots, police said.

He was hit in the back, and taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, police said. His condition was stabilized.

A few minutes earlier, two men were shot in a drive-by in Lawndale on the West Side.

About 7:53 p.m., a 26-year-old was walking on Troy Street in the 3100 block of West Douglas Boulevard when a light-colored vehicle drove up, police said. Someone inside the vehicle opened fire, striking the man in the back.

The shots also struck an 18-year-old in the chest, police said. Both men were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in serious condition.

In afternoon shootings, a 20-year-old was wounded in Homan Square on the West Side.

He was standing in a vacant lot about 2:40 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Grenshaw when a dark-colored car pulled up and someone inside fired shots, police said.

He was struck in the hand and lower abdomen, and was taken to Mt. Sinai in good condition, police said.

Hours before, a teenager was shot Ashburn on the Southwest Side.

The 17-year-old was walking about 10:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of West 82nd Street when a black car pulled up and someone exited the vehicle, police said. After exchanging words, the person pulled out a gun and fired shots, striking the teen three times in his body.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in serious condition, police said. His condition had been stabilized. No arrests have been reported.

Minutes earlier on the West Side, two men were wounded in Austin.

Officers on foot patrol heard gunfire about 9:55 a.m. and rushed to the crime scene in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue, police said.

The officers found two men in the 20s with gunshot wounds, police said.

One man was shot in the shoulder, while the other was shot in the thigh, police said. They were taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital, where their conditions stabilized.

Minutes before that, a teenage boy was shot in the hand in Homan Square.

The 14-year-old boy was riding a bicycle about 8:10 a.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy when a light-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside shot him in the hand, police said.

He went to Mt. Sinai Hospital and was listed in good condition, police said.

On Thursday, one man was killed and four others wounded in citywide gun violence.