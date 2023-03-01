Boy, 14, charged in deadly McKinley Park shooting

A 14-year-old boy is facing charges for a fatal shooting in McKinley Park last spring.

Police say the teenager was arrested on Tuesday after being identified as one of the suspects involved in a shooting that left a 27-year-old man dead.

The incident happened on April 8, 2022, in the 2000 block of West 35th Street.

He is scheduled to appear in bond court today.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

No additional information is available at this time.