Boy, 14, charged with armed robbery in Back of the Yards

A 14-year-old boy was charged in connection to an armed robbery in Back of the Yards last week.

Police say the boy was arrested Monday in the 100 block of West 50th Street after he was identified as the offender who robbed another 14-year-old in the same block on Thursday.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.on Jan. 5, and the offender had a firearm.

No additional information is available at this time.