Boy, 14, critically injured in shooting on Near West Side

An unidentified 14-year-old boy was found shot in the head on Chicago's Near West Side Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street just before 6 a.m. and found the boy.

The victim was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with tebo gunshot wounds to the head.

No arrests have been reported.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police say the circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation by Area Four detectives.