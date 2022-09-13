Boy, 14, reported missing from West Lawn

article

Police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old boy who was reported missing from West Lawn on Chicago's South Side.

David Davis, 14, was last seen Sunday in the 6700 block of South Springfield Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Davis was described as 5-foot-4, 110 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He may be in need of medical attention, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380.