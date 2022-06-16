Boy, 14, shot in Far South Side home

A teenage boy was shot after a bullet came through the window of a home Wednesday night in the Cottage Grove Heights neighborhood.

The 14-year-old was inside a residence in the 9700 block of South Greenwood Avenue when a bullet wen through a window and struck him in the hand, police said.

He was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO THE FOX 32 YOUTUBE APP

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.