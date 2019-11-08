Boy, 14, shot in head while being driven home by mom from school dance

A teenage boy was shot in the head Thursday while being driven home by his mother from a high school dance in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.

A 14-year-old boy was in the backseat, along with his 9-year-old brother, when another vehicle approached and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The gunfire came through the rear window and struck the teen in the head, police said. The shooting happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Central Park Avenue.

The mother continued driving and stopped at Lawrence and Central Park avenues, where she called 911, police said. Paramedics took the boy to Lurie Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

No one is in custody as Area North detectives investigate.