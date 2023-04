A teen boy was shot while sitting inside a vehicle in South Chicago Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:59 p.m., a 14-year-old boy was inside a vehicle in the 2300 block of East 80th Street when he was shot in the chest, police said.

He was transported to an area hospital in unknown condition.

There are no offenders in custody. Area detectives are investigating.