Exotic cat found in Chicago suburb finds new home in Wisconsin sanctuary

The Brief A caracal named "Kabokey" was rescued from Hoffman Estates and taken to the Valley of the Kings Sanctuary in Wisconsin. The sanctuary suspects Kabokey was either released or escaped. Valley of the Kings will be Kabokey's new forever home.



An exotic cat captured in Chicago's northwest suburbs has been taken to an animal sanctuary in Wisconsin.

The Valley of the Kings Sanctuary and Retreat posted on Facebook Thursday that the female caracal, now named "Kabokey," will be housed there permanently.

Kabokey was found unharmed on Oct. 15 hiding under a resident's deck.

It's still unknown where she came from, but according to Valley of the Kings, they believe Kabokey was either released or managed to escape.

"This poor cat was either released by the owner or she escaped. Kabokey is a very young cat and still has her baby teeth," Valley of the Kings said.

Caracals are typically native to Africa, the Middle East, and other areas. Kabokey was spotted last week in Hoffman Estates.

The exotic cats can weigh up to 45 pounds and are known for their extreme athleticism.

Though the cats are adorable and sweet as kittens, they can pose dangers if raised in a home, the animal rescue organization said.

"They are adorable and sweet as kittens, yet as they age, and the way they are treated or raised, can kill families pets, and severely injur small children. They simply are not pets and majority do not use the litter box. Most states require county permits or federal permit to own one, Valey of the Kings said.

Caracals are not illegal to own in Illinois; however, House Bill 4446, currently pending in the state legislature, could change that.

Kabokey's forever home will be at Valley of the Kings. However, they need to build new spacious outdoor enclosures for their smaller exotic animals, including Kabokey.

The cost for these enclosures can range from $35,000 to $50,000, the animal rescue organization said.

