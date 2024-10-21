Navy Pier celebrates Halloween with Slightly Spooky Saturday

Navy Pier is offering a variety of family-friendly Halloween events this weekend.

Slightly Spooky Saturday, which runs from noon to 6 p.m. on Oct. 26, features free games, crafts, interactive activities, and trick-or-treating.

Erika Taylor, VP of Arts, Culture & Engagement at Navy Pier, said there's something for everyone, including slime stations, science experiments, dance workshops, and a Monster Mash Costume Contest.

Harry Caray's Tavern is hosting a Howl-o-ween Pet Costume Contest at 4 p.m. The $10 entry fee benefits PAWS Chicago, and prizes include an overnight stay at the Sable Hotel.

Other Halloween events at the Pier include the Haunted Heights Dance Party on Friday, the Voodoo Ranger Halloween Costume Party on Saturday, and Chicago Seadog Haunted River Boat Tours. The boat tours take place this Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Thursday, Oct. 31, at 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m.