Chicago weather: Spring-like temps return to Chicagoland soon

Scattered showers will continue this evening and into tonight as a low pressure system moves through the Chicago area.

While snowflakes or graupel may mix in at times, the main precipitation type will be rain.

Full Forecast:

Temperatures will drop into the mid 30s tonight under mostly cloudy skies. Areas of fog may develop late tonight into early Thursday morning.

Tomorrow is expected to be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 40s. A few stray showers are possible, but the majority of the day will be dry.

Sunshine returns on Friday with highs in the upper 40s. Much warmer air will finally move in over the weekend.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Sunday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 60s.

There is a small chance of a few showers on Monday with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Colder air moves in Tuesday with highs around 50.