A 14-year-old boy was wounded in a shooting Saturday night in Chatham on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 9:25 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Lafayette Avenue, Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound to the knee and was transported to St. Bernard Hospital where his condition was stabilized, police said.

There is no one in custody, police said.

Area Two detectives are investigating.