Boy, 14, shot inside residence during attempted robbery in Roseland

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Roseland Saturday morning.

The shooting occurred in the first block of West 109th Street.

At about 10:46 a.m., the boy was inside of a residence when he was approached by a male offender who presented a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, Chicago police said.

The offender then fired shots, striking the boy in the hand.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

Advertisement

No offenders are in custody.