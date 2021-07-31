Boy, 14, shot inside residence during attempted robbery in Roseland
CHICAGO - A 14-year-old boy was shot in the hand during an attempted robbery in Roseland Saturday morning.
The shooting occurred in the first block of West 109th Street.
At about 10:46 a.m., the boy was inside of a residence when he was approached by a male offender who presented a handgun and demanded the victim's belongings, Chicago police said.
The offender then fired shots, striking the boy in the hand.
The 14-year-old was transported to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.
No offenders are in custody.