A 14-year-old boy was shot Saturday in Lawndale on the West Side.

He was standing in a gangway about 8:43 p.m. in the 1200 block of South Komensky Avenue when someone fired shots from a black sedan, Chicago police said.

The teen was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.