Boy, 15, charged in Chicago carjacking, 4 armed robberies

A teenage boy was charged in connection with a carjacking and four armed robberies across Chicago.

The 15-year-old allegedly took a vehicle by force from a 52-year-old woman on Aug. 17 in the 200 block of North Pine Avenue in Austin, according to police.

On Sept. 2, the teen was also involved in four armed robberies including the robbery of a 45-year-old woman that happened in the same block as the carjacking.

The teen was arrested Thursday in the Gresham neighborhood. He was charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm and four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.