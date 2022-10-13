Boy, 15, charged in Gresham armed carjacking

A teenage boy has been charged in a carjacking last August in the Gresham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old was arrested Wednesday on the Near West Side and charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, police said.

He is accused of being one of a group of people who stole a car at gunpoint from a 33-year-old woman on Aug. 30 in the 600 block of West 89th Street, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.