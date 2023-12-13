Boy, 15, charged in pair of Chicago armed robberies

A teenage boy has been charged with holding up two pedestrians and a business at gunpoint this month on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 15-year-old was arrested Tuesday roughly 30 minutes after he and others stole property from two men, 38 and 44, in the 2000 block of West Madison Street, police said.

The teen was also charged in connection with an armed robbery of a retail business on Dec. 13 in the 800 block of West Van Buren Street on the Near West Side.

The teen was charged with three counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

No further information was provided.