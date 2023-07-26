Boy, 15, charged with armed carjacking in Gresham

A teenage boy was charged with an armed carjacking Tuesday evening in Gresham on the South Side.

The 15-year-old boy took a car a gunpoint from a 37-year-old-woman around 6:41 p.m. in the 8000 block of South Throop, according to Chicago police.

Officers took the boy into custody about 30 minutes later in the 700 block of East 84th Place in the Chatham neighborhood.

The boy was charged with two felonies including aggravated vehicular hijacking and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

He was scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.