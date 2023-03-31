Boy, 15, charged with carjacking woman at gunpoint in Austin

A 15-year-old boy was charged with carjacking a woman at gunpoint in Chicago's Austin neighborhood Thursday.

Police say the boy was arrested around 3:30 p.m. after he was identified as the offender who took a vehicle at gunpoint from a 33-year-old woman just hours earlier.

The armed carjacking occurred in the 4900 block of West Cortez Street.

Officers found the boy during a traffic stop in the 5100 block of West Concord Place. Police say he tried to flee, but was ultimately taken into custody.

The boy was scheduled to appear in juvenile court on Friday.

No additional information is available at this time.