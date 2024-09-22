Boy, 15, in critical condition after West Englewood shooting: police

The Brief A shooting in West Englewood has left a teen in critical condition. The incident happened at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of S. Wolcott Avenue. No arrests have been made; an investigation is ongoing.



A teenage boy is in critical condition and a group of suspects is on the run after a shooting on the city's South Side.

The incident happened at 5:14 p.m. Sunday in the 5700 block of S. Wolcott Avenue.

A 15-year-old boy was standing near the sidewalk when he was approached by a vehicle. At least one suspect got out, pulled a gun and shot at the teen, according to Chicago police.

The suspects then fled eastbound on 57th Street in the same vehicle, CPD said.

The teen was shot multiple times in the legs and was taken to Comer Children's Hospital. He is listed in critical condition, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues.