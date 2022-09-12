Boy, 15, dropped off at Chicago hospital with gunshot wound

A teenage boy suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at a West Side hospital Monday morning.

The 15-year-old arrived at Loretto Hospital just before 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the right leg, police said.

He was transferred to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in fair condition, officials said.

Police said he would not provide any details on where or when the shooting took place.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.