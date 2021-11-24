Boy, 15, fatally shot while waiting for ride-share in Heart of Chicago

A 15-year-old boy was fatally shot Wednesday evening while waiting for a ride-share in the Heart of Chicago neighborhood.

About 6:35 p.m., the boy was waiting for a ride-share in the 2500 block of South Blue Island Avenue when someone exited a vehicle and began talking to the boy before opening fire, Chicago police said.

The boy was struck in the chest and shoulders and taken to Stroger Hospital where was pronounced dead, police said. He has not yet been identified.

About 20 minutes earlier, a man was shot blocks away in the 2500 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The 20-year-old was struck in the face, lower back, and abdomen.

He went to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

Police did not say if the two shootings were connected.

No one is in custody for either attack.