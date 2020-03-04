Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 15, missing from Burnside may need medical attention: police

Published 
Missing Persons
Sun-Times Media Wire
Averi Wren-Lloyd | Chicago police

CHICAGO - A 15-year-old boy reported missing from Burnside on the South Side may need medical attention.

Averi Wren-Lloyd was last seen Tuesday in the 9100 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue, Chicago police said in a missing person alert.

He was wearing a black coat with gray fur around the hood, a gray short-sleeve T-shirt and black jeans, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area South detectives at 312-747-8274.