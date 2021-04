article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Rogers Park on the North Side.

Zekaryas Girma was last seen April 4 and is missing from the 1500 block of West Pratt Boulevard, Chicago police said.

He is 5-foot-9, 185 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He may be riding a red mountain bike.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.