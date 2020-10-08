Boy, 15, missing from West Garfield Park

article

A 15-year-old boy was reported missing from West Garfield Park on the West Side.

Marquise Williams was last seen Sept. 28 in the 4000 block of West Van Buren Street, Chicago police said.

He is known to visit suburban Maywood and Oak Park, as well as downtown Chicago, police said.

He is 5-foot-9, 230 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, black jogging pants and black Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.