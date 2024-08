A 15-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Sunday night in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.

The teen was walking on the sidewalk just before midnight when gunfire broke out in the 600 block of East 47th Street, according to police.

The boy suffered a gunshot wound to the forearm and was transported to Comer Children's Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.