Boy, 15, shot on Chicago's West Side

A 15-year-old boy was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.

The backstory:

The teen was outside around 10 a.m. when someone approached him on foot and started shooting in his direction in the 5000 block of West Quincy Avenue, according to police.

The 15-year-old was shot once in the hand. He was taken to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.