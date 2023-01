A 15-year-old boy was shot in an alley in Chicago's Fernwood area on the South Side Saturday morning.

Police say the victim was in the 10300 block of South Union Avenue just after 2 a.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots.

The victim was dropped off at Roseland Hospital by a citizen and is listed in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

The gunman got away and Area Two detectives are investigating.