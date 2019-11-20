Boy, 15, stabbed at Red Line station in Lake View

A teen was stabbed at a CTA Red Line station Wednesday in Lake View on the North Side.

About 5:45 p.m., two groups of males were arguing with each other when a fight broke out at the Belmont station in the 900 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police said.

One of the males pulled out a knife and stabbed a 15-year-old boy in the thigh, police said. He was taken to Lurie Children’s Hospital, where his condition was stabilized.

No arrests have been reported. Area Central detectives are investigating.