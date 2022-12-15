Boy, 15, wounded in Chicago drive-by shooting

A teenage boy was grazed by gunfire in one of two shootings that took place minutes apart Wednesday night in the Ravenswood neighborhood.

The 15-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 9:40 p.m. in the 4300 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a vehicle started shooting, police said.

A family member took the boy to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was treated for a graze wound to the back, police said. He was listed in good condition.

Roughly half an hour after the first shooting, two people were shot and killed five blocks to the north on Ashland Avenue.

The 20-year-old and the 17-year-old were standing in an alley around 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a light-colored sedan started shooting, according to police.

Both victims suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body and were transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

No one is in custody in either shooting. Area Three detectives are investigating.