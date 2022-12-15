2 killed, 1 wounded in shootings minutes apart on Chicago's North Side

A man and a teenage boy were killed in one of two drive-by shootings Wednesday night in Chicago's Ravenswood neighborhood.

Benjamin O'Neal, 20, and Johnathan O'Neal, 17, were standing in an alley around 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of North Ashland Avenue when someone in a light-colored sedan started shooting, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Both suffered multiple gunshot wounds across the body and were transported by paramedics to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where they were pronounced dead, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were related.

Roughly half an hour earlier, a 15-year-old boy was grazed by gunfire while standing on a sidewalk five blocks to the south on Ashland Avenue. A family member took the boy to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody in either shooting as Area Three detectives investigate.