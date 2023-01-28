Boy, 15, wounded in Far South Side shooting

A 15-year-old boy was shot in the hand on Chicago's Far South Side early Saturday morning.

Police say the boy was the passenger in a vehicle in the 100 block of West 127th Street when someone in a gray sedan started shooting.

The gunfire broke out just before 2 a.m. in West Pullman.

The victim was driven to Roseland Hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the left hand.

There is no one in custody and Area Two detectives are investigating.