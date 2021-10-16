Boy, 16, among 6 wounded in Chicago shootings on Friday
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was among six wounded in shootings in Chicago Friday.
- The teen boy was sitting inside a vehicle about 7:40 p.m. in the 700 block of North Hamlin Avenue when someone opened fire, Chicago police said. He was struck in the face and was taken to Humboldt Park Health Hospital in critical condition, police said.
- About an hour earlier, a 21-year-old was inside a vehicle in the 5300 block of West Palmer Street when he was struck by gunfire, police said. He was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center, where he was in in serious condition, police said.
Four others were wounded in citywide shootings Friday.
A 16-year-old girl was among two people killed, and six other people were wounded in shootings in Chicago Thursday.
