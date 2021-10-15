Boy, 16, shot while sitting inside vehicle in Humboldt Park
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old boy was shot while sitting inside of a vehicle in Humboldt Park Friday night.
The shooting occurred in the 700 block of North Hamlin, police said.
At about 7:40 p.m., the teen was inside a vehicle when he was struck in the facial area by gunfire.
He self-transported to the hospital and was listed in critical condition, police said.
No offenders are in custody.
