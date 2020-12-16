16-year-old boy among 2 killed in Zion shooting

article

A 16-year-old boy was among two people killed Tuesday evening in a shooting that left a third person critically wounded in Zion in the north suburbs.

Kanye Marshall, 16, and Rodney Lovelace, 27, were fatally shot in the 2800 block of Galilee Avenue, according to Zion police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

A third man, 28, was listed in critical condition.

Police released few details about the shooting but said officers were called about 7:20 p.m. to a “man down” and found one of the wounded at the scene.

GET FOX 32 NEWS ON THE GO

Officers learned later that two others had taken themselves to Vista East Medical Center, police said.

Advertisement

Zion Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation.