Boy, 16, charged in 2 armed carjackings on Chicago's South Side

A teenage boy is facing charges in connection with two carjackings this month in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.

The 16-year-old boy is accused of carjacking a 68-year-old man at gunpoint while he was at a gas station in the 6600 block of South State Street, police said.

He was also charged in connection with carjacking a 63-year-old man at gunpoint on Dec. 7 in the 6300 block of South Aberdeen Street, police said.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The teen was arrested Monday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue.

He was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.