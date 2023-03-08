Boy, 16, charged in Englewood carjacking

A teenage boy was charged with carjacking a man at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon in the Englewood neighborhood.

The 16-year-old allegedly took a vehicle from a 45-year-old man at gunpoint around noon in the 600 block of West 63rd Street, police said.

Officers spotted the boy in traffic and took him into custody during a traffic stop, police said.

A gun was also recovered from the vehicle.

The boy was charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, aggravated fleeing and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He was also charged with two misdemeanors, speeding over 34 mph over the limit and driving without a license.

He is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Wednesday.