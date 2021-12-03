Expand / Collapse search

Boy, 16, charged with murder of 14-year-old boy in New City

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
New City
CHICAGO - A 16-year-old has been charged with the murder of a 14-year-old boy in New City earlier this week.

The juvenile faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

The shooting occurred in the 1800 block of West 46th Street on Monday.

The victim was outside at about 12:50 a.m. when he was approached by the juvenile and produced a firearm and shot at the victim, police said.

The boy was shot in the leg and the arm. He later died at a local hospital.

The offender was arrested and placed into custody on Wednesday.

No additional information is available at this time.