Boy, 16, struck and critically hurt by car in Austin

A teenage boy was struck and critically injured by a car Sunday evening in the Austin neighborhood on Chicago's West Side.

The 16-year-old was crossing the street with another male just before 7 p.m. when he was struck by a Chevrolet sedan traveling eastbound in the 5300 block of West Madison Street, according to police.

The driver, a 24-year-old man, took the teen to Stroger Hospital where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Two citations were issued to the driver.

CPD's Major Accidents Unit is investigating.