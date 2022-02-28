Boy, 16, critically wounded in South Side shooting

A 16-year-old boy was shot and critically wounded Monday morning in the Brainerd neighborhood on the Chicago's South Side.

The shooting took place around 5:30 a.m. in the 9400 block of South Throop Street, police said.

The boy was dropped off at Little Company of Mary Hospital before he was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he was listed in critical condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

Additional information was not immediately available.

The shooting happened hours after another 16-year-old boy was shot and killed near a CTA Red Line station on the Near North Side.